Idli is a classic South Indian breakfast loved for its soft, fluffy texture and wholesome taste. Lately, thatte idli, which is a thicker and flatter version traditionally served on a plate, is gaining popularity for its unique texture and rich flavour. Making traditional thatte idli can take time, but this instant version allows you to enjoy it at home with minimal effort. This easy recipe was shared by MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram, so you know it will be delicious.





What Is Thatte Idli?

Thatte idli is a traditional South Indian breakfast made with rice and lentils, similar to regular idli but thicker and flatter. The name "thatte" means plate in Kannada, referring to the way it's shaped and served. It's soft, fluffy and often enjoyed with ghee, podi, or chutney

Is Thatte Idli Healthy?

Yes! Thatte idli is not just tasty, it's healthy too. Since it's made with rice and moong dal, it's naturally high in protein, which keeps you full and even helps with muscle health. Plus, it's steamed, not fried, so it's low in fat and super easy to digest, making it a perfect breakfast or snack for a balanced diet.

Can You Make Thatte Idli Without Curd?

Absolutely! Curd is optional - it adds a slight tang and makes the idlis extra soft, but you can skip it if you prefer. You can use water or a plant-based yoghurt instead, and your thatte idlis will still turn out fluffy and delicious.

What Makes Thatte Idli Different From Regular Idli?

Thatte idli is a bit thicker and flatter than regular idlis, which gives it a unique texture. It's usually served on a plate rather than in small moulds. So while the basic ingredients are similar, the shape, size and serving style make it stand out.

Can You Freeze Thatte Idli For Later?

Yes, you can! Let the idlis cool completely, then store them in an airtight container or freezer bag. When you're ready to eat, just steam or microwave them for a few minutes, and they'll be soft and ready to enjoy.

How To Make Instant Thatte Idli At Home | Thatte Idli Recipe

Soak rice and moong dal in water for about 1 hour.

Transfer the soaked mixture to a food processor. Add curd, water and salt, and blend into a smooth batter.

Pour the batter into a large bowl and add fruit salt. Whisk well until the batter becomes light and airy.

Transfer the batter into a plate or idli moulds. Steam on high flame for 14 to 15 minutes.

Drizzle ghee and sprinkle podi on top. Your instant thatte idli is ready to be savoured - dig in!

3 Tips To Make Perfect Thatte Idli:

1. Soak Properly

Soak the rice and moong dal for at least 30-40 minutes, ideally around 1 hour, for a soft and fluffy texture.

2. Use Curd (Optional)

Adding curd enhances the flavour and makes the idlis super soft and airy.

3. Whisk Fruit Salt Well

Make sure to whisk the batter well after adding fruit salt so it becomes light and airy, giving your idlis a perfect fluffiness.





Whether you want to make this instant thatte idli at home or order it through an online food delivery app, it's definitely worth trying for your next breakfast.

