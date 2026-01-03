Eggs have always been one of the most affordable and reliable sources of protein in Indian households. From breakfast omelettes and boiled eggs to bakery staples and winter comfort food, they are consumed across age groups and regions. However, over the past few weeks, egg prices have been steadily climbing across several Indian cities, leaving many consumers wondering what exactly is driving this rise. From local kirana stores to wholesale mandis, the increase has been noticeable, especially during the winter season when egg consumption traditionally goes up. Reports from multiple regions suggest that prices have risen sharply compared to the previous few months.





Also Read: Watch: Woman Makes Pav Bhaji On AI-Powered Cooking Appliance, Internet Reacts

Why Are Egg Prices Rising In India?

Photo: Unsplash





As per reports by Business Standard and ThePrint, a combination of seasonal demand and supply-side pressures is behind the current rise in egg prices across the country.





Winter is typically a high-consumption period for eggs in India, and this year is no different. At the same time, production has not kept pace with the spike in demand. Some of the key reasons include:

Seasonal demand surge: Egg consumption increases during winter as they are considered warming and nutritious. Demand from households, bakeries, hostels, and eateries also goes up during this period.

Lower production in colder months: Poultry experts point out that colder weather can affect laying patterns, leading to reduced egg output.

Rising feed and input costs: Poultry feed prices, especially maize and soy, have remained high, increasing the cost of production for farmers.

Logistics and transport costs: Higher fuel and transportation costs also add to the final price reaching consumers.

According to industry data tracked by the National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC), these factors together have kept egg prices firm across most major markets.

How Much Does One Egg Cost In Your City Right Now?

Photo: Unsplash

Have you noticed eggs becoming more expensive at your local store? Here's a quick look at how much one egg costs per piece in major Indian cities.





As per NECC egg rates on 3 January 2026, compiled from TodayEggRate, the prices per egg across key cities are as follows:

City Price per Egg (₹) Ahmedabad 6.80 Bengaluru 6.85 Chennai 7.00 Delhi 6.60 Hyderabad 6.30 Mumbai 6.85 Ludhiana 6.30 Nagpur 6.50 Pune 6.90 Ranchi 6.95 Bhopal 6.20 Indore 6.50 Kanpur 6.67 Lucknow 6.86 Surat 6.80

Source: National Egg Co-ordination Committee (NECC) via TodayEggRate





It is important to note that NECC prices are indicative wholesale rates. Actual retail prices may be slightly higher depending on local supply, transport costs, and shop-level margins.





Also Read: Boiling Eggs Straight From The Fridge? Here's Why You Should Always Wait First

6 Protein-Rich Foods to Add to Your Diet When Eggs Are Expensive

If egg prices have you looking for alternatives, these six options are nutritious, versatile, and easy to include in everyday meals:

1. Paneer (Cottage Cheese)

Paneer is a vegetarian favourite and a powerhouse of protein. A 100g portion can provide around 11g of protein, meeting nearly a fifth of your daily requirement. Enjoy it in salads, sandwiches, curries, or even stuffed in bread for a wholesome bite.

2. Lentils (Dal)

The humble dal is a staple in Indian kitchens and an excellent source of plant-based protein. Varieties like arhar, masoor, and urad are rich in nutrients and can be cooked in countless ways-pair them with rice or roti, or turn them into cheelas for a healthy twist.

3. Soy and Tofu

Soybeans and their products, such as tofu and soy milk, are packed with protein while being low in fat and calories. They're perfect for weight-watchers and can be used in gravies, stir-fries, or even pancakes. Versatile and nutritious, soy is a great egg substitute.

4. Oats

Photo: Unsplash

Oats have become a go-to for fitness enthusiasts thanks to their high protein and fibre content. A cup of cooked oats offers about 13g of protein and supports heart health. Try them in porridge, smoothies, or savoury dishes for a filling meal.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is often called a "complete protein" because it contains all essential amino acids. This tiny grain is rich in protein and fibre, making it ideal for salads, pulao, or even risotto. It's a trendy, healthy swap for eggs in your diet.

6. Amaranth

Amaranth is another nutrient-dense grain loaded with protein and calcium. A cup can provide over 9g of protein. Use it in cheelas, tikkis, or salads for a wholesome boost. It's a simple way to keep your meals balanced and protein-rich.





Have you noticed any price change in the cost of eggs in your city? Let us know in the comments below.