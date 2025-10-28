Craving perfectly rolled sushi that melts in your mouth? Delhi's culinary scene has evolved far beyond curries and kebabs, offering some of the most authentic Japanese experiences right in the capital. From delicate sashimi platters to inventive sushi rolls bursting with fresh flavours, the city's top restaurants promise a treat for every sushi lover. Whether you're dining out or planning a cosy evening at home, these spots bring Japan's best to your table. The best part? You can even order sushi from these restaurants through any of your favourite online food delivery apps.

Here Are 11 Of The Best Places To Enjoy Authentic Sushi In Delhi:

1. Yum Yum Cha

A favourite among sushi lovers, Yum Yum Cha is known for its vibrant, playful vibe and fresh, flavour-packed rolls. Their Spicy Salmon and Dragon Rolls are crowd favourites, paired beautifully with wasabi and soy. It's the perfect spot for both casual dining and sushi indulgence.

2. Royal China

An upscale dining experience awaits at Royal China, where traditional flavours meet fine-dining elegance. Their sushi selection is limited but exquisite, focusing on high-quality ingredients and precise craftsmanship. The Salmon Avocado Roll is a must-try for purists.

3. You Mee

With its anime-inspired decor and an extensive sushi menu, You Mee adds fun to your dining experience. Try their Prawn Tempura Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll - both are delicious and beautifully presented. It's a perfect choice for first-timers exploring Japanese cuisine.

4. Guppy

Nestled in Lodhi Colony, Guppy is a cult favourite for its authentic Japanese flavours and chic interiors. Their sushi is art on a plate, with fresh ingredients and perfect textures. Pair your rolls with sake for an unforgettable dining experience.

5. NAO

NAO in Greater Kailash 2 is where minimalism meets sophistication. Known for its premium-quality seafood and elegant presentation, this restaurant serves sushi that's as authentic as it gets. The Tuna Nigiri and California Rolls are particularly popular.

6. Pa Pa Ya

Pa Pa Ya brings molecular gastronomy into the sushi experience with an innovative twist. Expect stunning presentations and bold flavours that redefine traditional sushi. Their Sushi Tree Platter is a showstopper and perfect for sharing.

7. Town Hall

A favourite among Delhi's food lovers, Town Hall is known for its chic ambience and stellar sushi bar. Their sushi menu features everything from classic Tuna Rolls to inventive signature creations that blend Japanese technique with global flair. The presentation is top-notch, and each bite bursts with freshness and flavour.

8. Sidewok

For those who love Asian fusion, Sidewok offers a solid sushi selection alongside pan-Asian dishes. The Salmon Maki and Spicy Crab Rolls stand out for their freshness and balance of flavours. It's a go-to for sushi cravings in a relaxed setting.

9. China Garden

A Delhi classic, China Garden surprises many with its delicious sushi menu. Their rolls are crafted with precision and pair beautifully with their signature sauces. It's a dependable spot for both traditional sushi and comforting Asian fare.

10. Maruchi

Located in Lado Sarai, Maruchi is an elegant fine-dining restaurant that takes sushi seriously. Their premium selection includes delicate Nigiri, Sashimi, and signature rolls bursting with umami. The experience feels like a trip to Tokyo. You'll absolutely love their sushi!

11. Big Wong

Casual yet satisfying, Big Wong offers sushi that hits all the right notes without being overly fancy. Their Tempura Rolls and Veg Maki are local favourites, perfect for a quick sushi fix. Consistent quality and flavour make it a reliable choice.





Whether you're a sushi enthusiast or just discovering this Japanese delicacy, these spots promise an authentic experience right here in Delhi. So, what are you waiting for? Order these sushis online and treat yourself to a delicious bite of Japan today.

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.