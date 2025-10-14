Actor Karan Tacker has long been admired for his on-screen style and talent, featuring in shows like Special OPS and Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai. While fans love his effortless charm, not many know that the actor is a big-time foodie. In a world where people cannot get enough of pizza from Italy or chocolate from Dubai, actor Karan Tacker always finds comfort in his mother's kitchen. Tacker admits that food plays a central role not just in his fitness journey but also in his emotional balance.

Food And Fitness Go Hand In Hand

"Food is extremely important (for an actor) - it defines how you feel in terms of energy, state of mind, and of course, even how you look," Karan Tacker told ETimes, adding, "You really are what you eat."





The actor follows a clean diet and disciplined lifestyle, depending on his work schedule. "For me, food is largely functional on most days, depending on my work schedule. That said, you'll also find me cheating every now and then," he added.

"Pani Puri And Chaat Are My All-Time Favourites"

Karan loves eating chaat and other delicious street snacks, especially while he is travelling. "I absolutely love food and I'm always traveling around the world trying different cuisines. Even within India, I love exploring local dishes - pani puri and chaat are my all-time favourites," he shared.

Nothing Beats Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana

No matter how far and wide he travels, Karan's favourite food remains the ghar ka khaana prepared by his mom. "Maa ke haath ka khana tops my list of the best food in the world. I always tell people that no food comes close to when my mom cooks," he shared. After long shoot schedules, his go-to meal is simple yet soul-satisfying: "Every time I return from a shoot schedule, I ask her to make me namak-ajwain parathas with peeli dal and gobi aloo. It's my body's way of equalising - bringing me back to normalcy and warmth."

Karan Recalls His Childhood Favourite Dish

Reminiscing about his childhood, the actor fondly recalled a special dish made at home. "Everything my mother cooks is comfort food, but there's one special dish in our home made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger. It has a very distinct taste that reminds me only of my mom - I've never had it cooked the same way by anyone else," Tacker said.

He also shared a cherished memory from his school days: "Coming back home from school as a kid, sitting at the kitchen table while my mom cooked parathas and eating them warm and fresh - that memory will always stay with me."