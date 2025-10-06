Anupam Kher recently went on a much-awaited dinner outing with his brother, Raju Kher, and their mother, Dulari. In a video posted on Instagram, The Kashmir Files fame can be seen seated inside an upscale restaurant in Mumbai, chatting with his loved ones. The clip begins with Dulari asking Raju, "Bass [That's it]?" Soon, the frame transitions to the 68-year-old with Anupam explaining, "Woh (Raju Kher) khana nhi khata hai [He doesn't eat food]." Later, Anupam Kher inquires, "Aap kyun nhi khana khaate ho [Why don't you eat food]?" to which Raju responds, "Main ji raat ko band kiya huya hai, soup piyunga [I don't eat heavy meals at night, I'll have soup]." Following this, the Tanvi The Great actor informs his fans about his mother's food preferences, saying, "Hum aayein hai aaj Italian restaurant mein mataji ko khana khilane. Mataji ne pizza khaya [We came to an Italian restaurant today to treat my mother to dinner. She ate pizza]," and continues their heartfelt conversation.





In the concluding note of the video, Anupam Kher asks his mother, "Aapko maza aya khana khane ka [Did you enjoy the food]?" To this, Dulari, who was completely delighted with the foodie experience with her sons, states, "Bahut maza aaya [I enjoyed the dinner]." Dulari's expression clearly indicated that she was not only happy to spend quality time with Anupam and Raju but also impressed with the food.

"It was nice to take mom out for the Italian food with bro #Raju! Just three of us - after a long long time. Loved the evening! Dulari loves white pasta! And we love her!" read the caption.

Anupam Kher keeps documenting his foodie experiences on his social media platforms. Previously, when the actor was in Thailand, he enjoyed a memorable gastronomic journey at Gaa – the two Michelin-starred restaurant helmed by the celebrated Indian chef Garima Arora in Bangkok. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor was seen warmly interacting with Chef Arora and her team. Applauding their efforts, he can be heard saying, “Thank you so much, everyone. So lovely, so proud to be here. What a great name you have made for us, for people over here. You give us a lot of happiness, pride, and also joy.” Click here to know more.





Before that, when Anupam Kher visited Lieutenant General Ajay Singh's residence, he showcased the delightful menu prepared by the latter's mother. In a video on Instagram, we could spot a homemade halwa among other treats. Click here to read the full story.

Anupam Kher's food stories are truly too delicious to miss!