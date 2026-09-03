Bhagyashree knows how to enjoy herself as a foodie. The actor keeps sharing snaps of delicious meals with her followers. Now, Bhagyashree has dropped a carousel from a friend's birthday celebration she attended during the weekend. What instantly caught attention was the lip-smacking food at the party. The carousel included a glimpse of a delectable chocolate cake. Next up were some fizzy drinks with lemon slices and mint, perfect for indulging in on a weekend, just like Bhagyashree and her friends did.





The hotel where the celebrations took place seemed to focus a lot on healthy eating. On offer was a huge wooden two-layered tray stacked with fruits, nuts and more. The appetisers included bruschetta layered with tomatoes, olives and much more.





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“The weekend that was ! Birthdays n friendship. Love n laughter,” Bhagyashree captioned the post.

Bhagyashree's Sattu Paratha Recipe





Bhagyashree often gives tips to her fans about food that is both healthy and tasty. Last month, the actor dropped a recipe video for sattu paratha. Made from roasted Bengal gram flour, the dish is a good source of fibre and protein.





Sharing the recipe, Bhagyashree wrote, “Parathas don't always have to be a guilty pleasure, they can be healthy too! Sattu, coarse ground roasted gram, is a good source of protein and fiber can help keep you fuller for longer.” The actor asked her followers to add some ghee to the parathas for extra flavour and easier digestion.

Bhagyashree's Food Diaries





In March, Bhagyashree spent some time in Finland. Her trip included a visit to the famous Santa Claus Village in the country's Rovaniemi area. Along with photos of the snow-covered destination, Bhagyashree also shared glimpses of the delicious pizza she had on the trip. Topped with onions, tomatoes, cheese and peppers, the pizza seemed like the perfect dish to enjoy in the chilly weather.





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“Acres of winter Santa land within the Artic Circle... from reindeers to gingerbread cottages, bonfires with marshmellows, hot chocolate and cookies, building a snowman to meeting Santa,” Bhagyashree wrote.

Be it enjoying a hearty Indian lunch or trying out Italian staples like pizza and bruschetta, Bhagyashree truly believes that eating well is the secret to a happy life.