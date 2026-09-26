We all know Chef Vikas Khanna and his passion for food. The internationally acclaimed Indian chef owns Bungalow, his New York restaurant, where he often welcomes celebrities and shares glimpses of their experiences on social media. The latest one to pay a visit was none other than singer Shreya Ghoshal. She spent quality time at the restaurant, eating and learning with the chef.





A video shared on Instagram offers a glimpse of her visit, and it looks like the singer had the time of her life.





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The video featured Shreya handing over a bouquet to Myshu, a valued member of the restaurant's team, as a gesture of affection before giving her a warm hug. We could later see the singer being presented with a delicious, customised coffee at the restaurant. The brew showcased her portrait alongside her mother on the foam. Shreya's happy reaction said it all.





As the video continued, we saw Shreya trying her hand at making modaks with chef Vikas, who walked her through the process. The duo then put the mixture into a mould and happily showed their modaks to the camera.

A detailed caption by chef Vikas revealed more about the visit.





He wrote, “There is something sacred about your voice, Shreya Ghoshal. It has the power to heal wounds and, even if only for a moment, make people forget the sorrows around them.” Seems like the singer also joined the chef for Ganga Aarti.





“From meeting Myshu, to joining us for Ganga Aarti, to making Modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi, everything felt so intimate and familiar. It felt less like welcoming a guest and more like a daughter of the house coming home to her brother. It was our honour to welcome you into our temple,” the caption mentioned.





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Shreya commented on the post saying, “I am so lucky that I got to finally come to your divine restaurant @bungalowny and meet you and my sweet Myshu.” She also appreciated Vikas for his dedication towards his work.





“Carefully serving each dish that you so lovingly, remembering their names, and celebrating their special days. I am moved beyond words. Yesterday's visit is etched in my heart forever. Thank you, thank you! I am coming back with my whole family again when in NYC,” she added.





Earlier in September, Farah Khan also visited Bungalow in New York. In a hilarious video, she is seen doing various chores around the restaurant, from cleaning the floor to making laddoos. She also joined the artists outside the restaurant and performed to Chaiyya Chaiyya, adding a fun twist to the visit.