Burgers are undoubtedly one of those foods that we can have at any time. It's easy to make and is available on the street, in cafes, in food chains, and even in restaurants. Plus, we can also have it on the go. However, as much as you might love having a burger, have you ever thought of it tasting like human flesh? Sounds weird, right? Well, believe it or not, a Swedish burger company actually sells a vegan burger that tastes like human meat. As bizarre as this may sound, it is true. A Swedish company's mock vegan human meat burgers have received an award. This company, known as Oumph, has now been honoured with a prize for its innovation. It was recognised last week at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity with a Silver Brand Experience and Activation Lion.





The Swedish company made a post about their award on Instagram and wrote, "It's a silver! The Human Meat Plant-Based Burger was just awarded a Silver Lion in @cannes_lions, and we are beyond happy."





In a press release issued by the company, they revealed that they invited customers to a Halloween event last year where they could sample the first "vegetarian burger that tastes like human meat." The majority of the ingredients in the burger are soy, mushrooms, and wheat protein. Additionally, there are plant-based lipids and a secret spice blend to amp up the flavour. When the burger was introduced last year during Halloween, it received a lot of mixed reactions. Some thought it was a creative mock meat idea, while others opposed it. You can check out some of the reactions below:





"This is too weird."





"Not funny at all"





"Human meat? Or is it indeed plant-based "made from vegans?"





"You guys are so scary. Imagine a burger made out of an actual human being."





"It is creepy. I want to try it."





Many others have reacted using emojis.





What do you think about this burger? Would you give it a try? Let us know in the comments below!