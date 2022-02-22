Cooking food is no less than art. Right from the presentation to the tasting, every step requires creativity and attention to detail. However, can you imagine food being used to create art too? A group of manicure artists has managed to do something extraordinary with food by using it in their creative process. Their love for food and drinks has translated into the creation of quirky and interesting nail art. Believe it or not, they have stuck actual food and drink bits to the nails of the model, and the bizarre video has appalled the internet. Take a look:

The nail art video was shared by the popular make-up studio @nail_sunny on Instagram. The clip has received over 287k views and 4.5k likes. In the video of the manicure, each nail was given a different look and feel. The first one seemed to have strips of Pita bread pasted on it along with a leaf of coriander. The second was coated with sugar granules, while a third had a toast glued to it. The fourth nail had a small tumbler attached to it for pouring a small amount of drinks as well! The video then showed how the nails were being used to dip bread into a bowl of broth.





The disgusting and bizarre nail art got a flurry of reactions on social media. Some users posted strongly worded comments to the video. "Can you all just eat your food and not put them all your nails," wrote one user while another said, "Don't waste food please and this is disgusting!"





Meanwhile, some made their peace with the video and did not feel the need to react strongly to it. "Obviously, it's not meant to be taken seriously but people in the comments always seem so bothered by these types of posts!"





What did you think of the bizarre nail art made with food? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.