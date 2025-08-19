Gordon Ramsay Street Burger has officially opened in Delhi, with its first outlet not in a high-street location but at Delhi Airport, Terminal 1. Travellers can now try gourmet burgers with bold flavours, seasoned fries, and soft drinks from Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay's brand. Delhi Airport shared pictures from the launch on its official Instagram handle, giving a glimpse of the restaurant's design and dishes.





"Fresh. Fiery. First in India - @gordonramsaystreetburger now serving at T1, Delhi Airport," the caption read. Gordon Ramsay Street Burger replied, "Delhi! We are so happy to be here."

What's On The Menu At Gordon Ramsay Street Burger?

The new outlet serves signature gourmet burgers with bold flavours, paired with seasoned fries and refreshing soft drinks. The launch pictures also offered a first look at the design of the restaurant and the food being served.





Who Is Gordon Ramsay Partnering With In India?

Ramsay has tied up with Travel Food Services to launch six dining outlets across Indian airports. The partnership will bring his concepts, including Gordon Ramsay Plane Food (all-day pre-departure dining), Street Pizza (artisanal pizzas), Street Burger (gourmet burgers), and Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To-Go (quick, high-quality meals), to major hubs.





Will Gordon Ramsay Open More Restaurants In India?

According to reports, after Delhi, the brand plans to expand to Mumbai next. The new outlets aim to give travellers a taste of Ramsay's renowned cooking style, celebrated for its flavours and creativity.

"Indian airports are the new stage for our culinary journey, and we are excited to see how travellers embrace these vibrant, flavour-intense dining experiences," said Andy Wenlock, CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants. "The initiative aims to transform terminal dining into an exhilarating, top-tier gastronomic adventure," the official statement added.