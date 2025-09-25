Delhi's street-food scene is set for a late-night boost with the launch of the capital's first dedicated night-time street-food market behind Salimgarh Fort, expected to open within the next two weeks, The Times of India reported. The venue will feature food trucks, vans and kiosk vendors offering Delhi favourites. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received nearly 300 applications from vendors interested in taking part in the project. "We have received nearly 300 applications. The department is holding meetings with vendors to tell them about the project requirements," said an official.





Of these applicants, only 50 vendors will be selected to operate at any given time. Trading hours have been set from 6 pm to 10 pm. "If the model is successful, it can be replicated in other parts of the city to showcase the range of the city's street foods," the official added.

If you are a foodie, here are other popular night street-food markets across India you may want to visit:

1. Sarafa Bazaar (Indore, Madhya Pradesh)

A must-visit after dark, Sarafa Bazaar comes alive with local specialities such as bhutte ki kees and garadu. Visitors can also try deep-fried yams and watch vendors make dahi vada on the spot.

2. Mohammad Ali Road (Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Located near the Minara Masjid, the area turns into a huge food carnival in the evenings. It is particularly festive during Ramadan, when stalls serve an especially wide variety of dishes.

3. Marina Beach (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

As evening falls, the Marina becomes a lively hub of food stalls. Expect the aroma of fresh seafood, including masala-fried fish and prawn bajjis, alongside South Indian snacks and roasted corn.

4. Manek Chowk (Ahmedabad, Gujarat)

This historic square converts into a bustling night market after sunset and is known for its diverse street food and Gujarati favourites.

5. Police Bazaar (Shillong, Meghalaya)

A lively local market with food stalls and shops, Police Bazaar is a good place to sample Meghalaya's regional dishes in an animated atmosphere.