Shruti Haasan has proved that she is a talented actress, dancer and singer. However, it was the lockdown that brought another talent of hers to the fore - cooking. The self-confessed foodie was seen effortlessly slipping on her chef's hat and rustling up some fantastic dishes in her kitchen. Recently, the actress gave a sneak peek of herself cooking a famous Kerala special, the Malabar seafood curry. The actress gave us a quick look at some of the ingredients - which included shallots, calamari and some curry leaves. She was quite positive that the dish would turn out delicious. Shruti also added a short clip where she was seen adding a tadka of red chillies and curry leaves to the frothing yellow gravy. Take a look at the stories:

Shruti Haasan eagerly awaited to see how her curry would come out.

Shruti Haasan didn't just stop at the cooking video. She followed it up with a clip of her simple yet yummy dinner spread. The meal had a good mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and seemed like just the comfort food you need after a long day at work. She coupled the delicious seafood curry with some white rice and papad. For her side of vegetables, she opted for a carrot dish. Simple yet scrumptious, isn't it? In the Instagram video, Shruti said that she wished she could share the food with her fans.

Shruti Haasan also recently tried her hand at baking a vanilla cake and shared the recipe with us. With a rich dose of topping, the cake looked absolutely delicious. To top it all, the recipe was gluten-free, therefore perfect for those who are restricting gluten in their diet. Sharing the post, the 35-year-old wrote: "Here's a cake to celebrate the festivities in lockdown style! Happy to everyone! PS- the cake was slightly cracked cause it's gluten-free but any of you who know me know I loved cracked people and things. PPS - do not over whip the frosting else it will curdle into yucky...Ok, bye."

Meanwhile, we were so tempted by Shruti's meal that we dug up our special recipe for Malabar fish curry. The dish is perfect for those of you watching your diet as fish is a great dinner option. It is loaded with nutrients such as omega - 3 fatty acids, proteins and several vitamins. The recipe also contains coconut milk that helps in regulating cholesterol and aiding weight loss. Here is the full recipe.

Well, our weekend indulgence is sorted. Tell us what you think about the yummy Malabar fish curry.