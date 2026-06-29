Elon Musk turned 55 on Sunday, and his birthday celebrations came with cakes that were just as space-inspired as his career. His mother, Maye Musk, shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, giving followers a close look at the custom-made birthday cakes.





Sharing pictures from the celebration, Maye wrote, "Happy birthday to my wonderful son. @elonmusk has given me 55 years of joy. It's so much fun to celebrate with family and friends. His cake is a rocket and a moon base."





The centrepiece of the celebration was a giant rocket-shaped cake inspired by SpaceX's Starship. Instead of a traditional layered cake, the dessert was designed to look like a sleek silver-and-black rocket resting on a launch platform.

In one of the photos, Musk is seen leaning over the cake to blow out a cluster of candles placed at the bottom of the rocket. The flames created the illusion of the rocket's engines firing up for launch, making the moment look both fun and fitting for the SpaceX founder.





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The party space was decorated with colourful balloons, gold streamers and a bright "Happy Birthday" banner, giving the celebration a cheerful birthday feel.





The second cake was just as impressive. Designed as a moon base, the cake featured a large crater-covered lunar surface topped with a miniature spacecraft standing on landing legs.





Tiny astronaut figurines, futuristic buildings, space stations and small exploration vehicles were arranged around the cake. The grey, textured finish of the cake gave it the appearance of the Moon, while the detailed decorations added to the sci-fi theme.





The table itself completed the display, with several LEGO-style space models placed around both cakes to create what looked like a small space mission exhibit.

Together, the rocket cake and moon base dessert highlighted Elon Musk's long-standing passion for space exploration and made for a birthday celebration that stayed true to the theme his family knows him best for.