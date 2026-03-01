Food safety has come under sharp focus this week as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a series of alarming raids from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In multiple posts on its official Instagram handle, the authority revealed large consignments of adulterated paneer, khoya, and expired packaged items being seized and destroyed ahead of Holi. The incidents raise concerns about contaminated food entering the festive market and have renewed calls for safer sourcing and stricter checks.

Adulterated Paneer Seized In Noida, Dumped At Landfill

In a video posted by FSSAI on 27 February, officials are seen discarding a large quantity of adulterated paneer at a landfill. According to the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Uttar Pradesh, the consignment was intercepted late at night at Jewar Toll Plaza on the Yamuna Expressway. The paneer was reportedly being transported for supply to Agra.





A sample has been collected for laboratory testing. The remaining stock was destroyed on the spot in the interest of public health and safety.

1,400 Kg Contaminated Khoya Busted In Jhansi

On 28 February, FSSAI reported another major crackdown in Jhansi, where officials seized nearly 1,400 kg of adulterated khoya during a late-night raid. A mobile lab van confirmed the presence of starch adulteration as well as fungal contamination.





Food items worth Rs 3.5 lakh were immediately destroyed after inspectors found them unsafe for consumption. FSSAI also shared images showing mould-infested khoya being dumped and discarded.





400 Kg Expired And Contaminated Food Items Destroyed In Rajasthan

In a separate update on 1 March, FSSAI highlighted strict enforcement measures in Salumbar district, Rajasthan, ahead of Holi. Authorities seized approximately 400 kg of expired and contaminated food supplies, including ghee, oil, tea leaves, and spices.





Samples collected from various shops have been sent for testing. Officials stated that action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, if violations are confirmed.











With festival demand rising, adulterated dairy and expired ingredients pose serious risks ranging from gastrointestinal illness to long-term health harm. FSSAI's recent actions underscore the importance of buying from authorised vendors, checking manufacturing dates, and avoiding unusually low-priced dairy products - especially items like paneer, ghee, and khoya, which are commonly adulterated during festive seasons.