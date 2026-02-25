Swiggy's affordable food delivery app, Toing, has now been launched in Delhi NCR. It will be available to consumers across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Over the last six months, Toing has expanded to 11 cities across India, including Pune, Agra, Vadodara, Guwahati, Nashik and Nagpur.





Toing primarily caters to college students and young professionals looking for affordable eats. The app features meals priced between Rs 100–150, with no additional packaging charges or platform fees on any order. It is available on both the Play Store and the App Store.





Toing features some of Delhi NCR's most popular restaurants, such as Punjabi Anghithi, Om Sweets & Snacks, Bikanervala, La Pino'z Pizza, Mithaas, Hira Sweets, Rollsking, KFC, Behrouz Biryani, Bakingo and California Burrito. The food options across cuisines include North Indian, biryani, Chinese, desserts, and much-loved fast-food options like pizzas, burgers and momos.





What Does Toing Offer?

Super affordable prices: Items start at Rs 49, with plenty under Rs 99 and most dishes below Rs 250.

Transparent pricing: What you see is what you pay, with no hidden fees or taxes.

No surge pricing: Delivery charges are capped, so you won't get hit with extra fees.

Huge restaurant selection: You can order from around 1,000 partner outlets.

Fresh new look: Toing's green-and-pink design is a bold move away from Swiggy's iconic orange.

Delhi NCR's a tough market, with high logistics costs and competition, but Toing's betting on operational efficiency and its commission structure. The app's already hit 1 million downloads and boasts a 4.5 rating.





Even though Toing is focused on budget eats, users can still snag Rs 99 deals on the main Swiggy app. Toing is essentially a separate brand offering a wider selection of affordable meals.