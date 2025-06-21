In a recent turn of events, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration launched a strict food‑safety crackdown. Violations were spotted in Dadri, Khurja, Surajpur, Rabupura, and several Noida sectors—including 16, 18, 58, and 130. This led the administration to impose a fine of Rs 64.6 lakhs. Inspectors carried out a surprise investigation in both rural and urban areas, leading to the findings. Restaurants, sweet shops, and eateries were all part of the sweep. The action follows similar drives before festivals like Holi and Navratri.





Food business had to face penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act between the time frame of two months, April and May. Some of the common violations that were spotted included selling expired or low-quality food items, misbranding and deceptive labels. Some of the offenders were found selling biscuits, packaged products and below-standard dairy items that already surpassed the expiry dates. A few of the operators even violated mandatory safety protocols. Taking note of the situation, officials have now emphasised strict action against the businesses to uphold consumer protection.

According to Sarvesh Mishra, Gautam Budh Nagar's second assistant commissioner of food, revealed that his team ensures that food products meet the quality and food standards.





In a statement, he said, “Our team regularly conducts inspections and sampling to ensure that food products sold in the district meet safety and quality standards. In these cases, after detailed investigation and laboratory analysis, legal proceedings were initiated as per the Food Safety and Standards Act. The court, after hearing the matters, has imposed penalties accordingly,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.





In April, four food businesses were fined a total of Rs 90,000 under the Food Safety and Standards Act. In the following month, some individual vendors and firms faced a penalty amounting to Rs 63.7 lakhs combined. A packaged food organisation, located in Noida Sector 58, faced the harshest blow. They were imposed a fine of Rs 14 lakhs for misbranding butter‑cream rolls. Mangalesh Dubey, the Additional District Magistrate and the adjudicating officer tasked under the Food Safety Act, issued the penalty.