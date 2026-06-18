The cheers were loud, and the smiles were even bigger when Seefah was announced as the winner of the Best Asian Restaurant award at the NDTV Food Awards 2026. The award was presented by Jury Chair Vir Sanghvi and NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, recognising restaurants that excel across at least three Asian cuisines while delivering an outstanding dining experience. In a category packed with strong contenders, Seefah stood out for one reason above all else: authenticity.

Seefah's Award-Winning Moment At NDTV Food Awards 2026

While presenting the award, Vir Sanghvi explained why the restaurant deserved the honour. "We all know that Seefah has the most authentic Thai food in India, but we forget that Karan also does outstanding Japanese food. It's real food cooked outstandingly. And it's not fancy, it's simple, but it's really the best."





That simple approach has become Seefah's biggest strength. Accepting the award, Chef Karan Bane thanked NDTV Food and the jury before sharing what he believes makes the restaurant special. "I think we won because of what we do, food with honesty. And I think food that is served with honesty always wins."

A Thai Chef's Mumbai Dream

It was a heartfelt moment and one that perfectly summed up the philosophy behind Seefah. The restaurant is the dream project of Thai-born chef Seefah Ketchaiyo and Chef Karan Bane. After working together in Mumbai's hotel industry, the duo started Seefah in 2016 as a small delivery and catering business. Over the years, it grew into one of Mumbai's favourite Asian restaurants, loved for its authentic Thai dishes, excellent Japanese offerings and warm hospitality.





Chef Seefah moved to Mumbai from Thailand in 2011 and has since become one of the city's most respected culinary names. Her food stays true to its roots while making diners feel instantly at home.





Winning Best Asian Restaurant at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 is a celebration of a restaurant that has stayed true to itself, proving that simple, honest and authentic cooking never goes out of style.