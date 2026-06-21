The FIFA World Cup 2026, currently underway across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is dominating conversations among football fans worldwide. While the on-field action continues to grab headlines, attention is also shifting to several off-field factors that could influence team performances over the course of the tournament.





One such concern has been raised by a nutrition coach attending the tournament, who pointed to the local food environment in the U.S. and its possible impact on elite athletes. He suggested that unfamiliar diets, long ingredient lists, and sudden changes in eating patterns could potentially affect recovery and performance levels.







In a video shared on Instagram, nutrition coach Craig said, "I'm here in America for the World Cup, and the food here has shocked me. A lot of extra calories, a lot of added chemicals, and ingredient lists that are hidden as well. Now, all of these national teams have just flown in from all over the world. They're going to be spending two to three plus weeks here at least, and the food quality would shock them for sure. And for an elite athlete, this can be very costly."





According to the expert, changes in diet can alter the gut microbiome quite quickly, sometimes within just a few days. That shift, he explained, may lead to bloating, digestive discomfort and disturbed sleep-factors athletes try hard to avoid during a high-intensity tournament like the World Cup. He added that while top national teams often arrive with highly customised nutrition plans and support staff, others may struggle to adapt as smoothly once the competition begins.





Speaking about other off-field challenges that can affect performance, Craig noted, "Homesickness can ruin appetite. Unfamiliar foods can cause gut issues, and poor sleep compounds everything. If a player is not getting enough energy and not recovering properly, it's going to affect their performance. The best teams in this tournament won't just be the most talented. They'll be the most prepared in every single way."





He concluded by stressing that nutrition is often underestimated at this level. "Nutrition isn't just a small detail here. It is a secret weapon. If you're a parent of a young footballer and you want to make sure your child is eating like the pros..."