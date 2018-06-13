6 Of The Best Places In Delhi NCR For FIFA World Cup Screenings

Football fans have already started adjusting their schedules
"There's beauty in our unity we've found, I'm ready, I'm ready." With an amazing anthem yet again, the FIFA World Cup is back with a bang! Football fans have already started adjusting their schedules to enjoy the prodigious event, not just in the hosting country but all over the world. As the 32 teams gear up to engage us in their alluring game, the sports bar and restaurant industry is also pulling up their socks to provide you with an overwhelming experience. The menus have been modified to suit the customer needs for the game with captivating offers and live screening of the game. Confused with were to head this gaming season? Don't worry; we've got you covered with a list of amazing sports bars and restaurants around Delhi NCR and Mumbai.
Philtre - The Bistro
As ambienceis an imperative part of any restaurant, Philtre is aiming to provide you with a stadium-like experience by decorating the place with flags representing the participating countries. Apart from this, you will see the staff wearing jerseys to cheer with you. And to make it more zestful, every time the team you're supporting scores a goal, you get free shots! Exciting much? It's not over yet. If you predict the winner before the match starts, you get 50% off on your bill. So what are you waiting for? Head to this place and make the most of it.
When: During Match Hours Where: Philtre- The Bistro, SCO 40, 1st Floor & Terrace, Sector 29, Gurgaon Cost- Unlimited brewed beer for INR 777, plus taxes
2. Dum Maaro Dum
Amidst the busy streets of Hudson lane, this cute little cafe is providing all football lovers a complimentary drink called 'FIFA', if you come dressed like a footballer flaunting your jersey. You can also enjoy unlimited IMFL for two hours at just INR 999 (all inclusive).
When: During Match Hours Where: 2510, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi
3. Smoke On Water
Want free shots for every goal your dream team makes? If yes, then Smoke On Water is the perfect place to be at. With their lip-smacking finger food options, Smoke On Water is providing unlimited beer at just INR 499 plus taxes for one match. Say what? So round up with your gang and give this place a visit.
When: During Match Hours Where: D-26, Connaught Place, New Delhi
4. DrunkArt
With the gripping football fever, the DrunkArt in Gurgaon has come up with a brand new 'FIFA Countdown' offer to keep you indulged for long. As per the offer, the price of the first brewed beer you buy at DrunkArt will be equal to the number of days left until the FIFA World Cup begins. Other than this, your first beer on first day of the match would also be on the house. Aren't these offers bounteous enough to attract you?
When: 12 pm - 12 am Where: 30, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon Valid - Till 14th June 2018
5. Tourist
Tourist, the travel-themed restaurant at Connaught Place, is all set to welcome football fans with the best IMFL deal, along with mouthwatering snacks. In just INR 1499, you'll get unlimited IMFL drinks paired with 3 veg and non-veg starters, which include achari paneer tikka, dragon chicken Patiala and many more munchies to die for! Do you need anything else to make your party happening? We don't think so!
When: During Match Hours Where: 1, Scindia House, Janpath Road, Janpath, New Delhi Valid: Till 15th July 2018
6. The Beer Cafe
The Beer Cafe has come up with a fascinating deal for all the football lovers out there. The 'Bet My Tap' deal has combined football and beer to its best. You can sit there and win some pints of beer by just predicting the match winners, player of the match and total goals that could be scored. Isn't it interesting?
When: During Match Hours Where: Every outlet of the The Beer Cafe
Now that we have shared with you a list of exciting deals, make the most of them by visiting these places. Enjoy!