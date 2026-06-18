The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the finest names in India's culinary landscape, honouring restaurants, chefs and hospitality professionals who continue to raise the bar for excellence. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the awards brought together some of the biggest names from the food industry for an evening of recognition and celebration. The winners were selected by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi.





Among the evening's standout winners was Paris My Love, New Delhi, which won the award for Best Bakery and Patisserie of the Year. The award was presented by actor and poet Sandhya Mridul, juror Marryam H. Reshii, Saumya Garg, CEO of Switz International Pvt. Ltd., and Vivek Mishra, India Head Sales, UNOX India.





The award was received by Sahil Mehta and Surabhi Mehta, the founders of Paris My Love. During the ceremony, hosts Arun Singh and Maria Goretti spoke with the duo about what sets a memorable bake apart from a technically perfect one.

When asked what transforms a technically perfect bake into something truly memorable, Sahil Mehta said, “When we started Paris My Love, we began with one belief: craftsmanship comes first. For us, it has always been about consistency and never taking shortcuts.”

More About Paris My Love

Founded by Sahil and Surabhi Mehta, Paris My Love has emerged as one of Delhi's most popular destinations for French pastries and desserts. What began as a home-based venture has grown into a well-known patisserie celebrated for its croissants, macarons, artisanal cakes and other French classics. The brand is built on Sahil Mehta's training in France and a commitment to traditional techniques, premium ingredients and meticulous craftsmanship.





Over the years, Paris My Love has earned a loyal following for bringing an authentic French patisserie experience to the capital. Its focus on consistency and quality has helped it stand out in a competitive market, making it a deserving winner of the Best Bakery and Patisserie of the Year award at the NDTV Food Awards 2026.