When on vacation, trying out the food from that particular region is a must! Whether you indulge in their special local delicacies or the city's most famous meals- any vacation undoubtedly calls for a food tour. And Hina Khan seems to be doing the same on her trip to New York City. Time and again, Hina Khan has proved herself to be a true foodie, and her Instagram is proof of that. So, it goes without saying that her vacations too, are a foodies' adventure. The actress often shares glimpses of her indulgences with her fans and followers. As Hina Khan shared a series of photos about her drool-worthy meals, one thing which we have come to learn is that Hina has a diverse palate and loves to try new flavours. Don't believe us? Take a look yourself.





(Also Read: Hina Khan's Maldives Vacation Is All About Food That Will Make You Drool; See Pics)





First, on her Instagram stories, we can see a plate of yummy dimsums. In the story, Hina has written "Bon Appetite."

Next, she posted a photo of a plate of salmon with a side dip and lemon. After ending her Asian style meal, it was time for dessert, for which Hina had a yummy looking cheesecake topped with some cream. In the story, she wrote, "This cheesecake was yum."







Lastly, Hina Khan shared a photo from her dinner table where we could spot a dish full of what seemed to be honey glazed chicken and lamb chops.

While this was just one day of Hina's food adventure in New York, she had also posted photos of her trying other delicacies before this. Posting on Instagram, she shared a photo of sliced chicken breast covered with what looks like pesto sauce. This dish came with a side of greens like kale and cilantro. On another plate, there was fried chicken served with sauteed vegetables and shredded cheese. Hina captioned the image with a sticker and said "Yumm."

What do you think would be next in Hina Khan's foodie series? Let us know in the comments below!