The recently released Brand Finance Food & Drink 2025 report has listed this year's most valuable food and dairy brands. The rankings are based on detailed financial analysis and brand strength assessment. Nestle has retained its position as the world's most valuable food brand for the 10th consecutive year. Although it experienced a 4% decline in brand value from 2024, it remains No. 1. The report noted that the top 10 most valuable food brands have a combined brand value of $ 88.4 billion.





Among dairy brands, India's Amul has made it to the top 10 globally. It also moved up eight spots in the global food brand rankings, becoming the 14th most valuable worldwide. As per the report, the most valuable Indian food brands for 2025 among the top 100 are Amul, Mother Dairy and Britannia. Notably, Amul also ranked well in terms of brand strength, with a Brand Strength Index score of 91.2 out of 100. On a global level, Valio emerged as the strongest food brand, as well as the strongest European brand, with a score of 96.3 out of 100.

These Are The Top 10 Most Valuable Global Food Brands For 2025, As Per Brand Finance

1. Nestle (Switzerland) - $ 19,169M





2. Lay's (USA) - $ 12,721M





3. Yili (China) - $ 11,221M





4. Tyson (USA) - $ 9,904M





5. Danone (France) - $ 8,271M





6. Kellogg's (USA) - $ 6,026M





7. Doritos (USA) - $ 5,392M





8. Uni-President (Taiwan) - $ 4,992M





9. Barilla (Italy) - $4,989M





10. Lindt (Switzerland) - $ 4,915M

Here Are The Top 10 Most Valuable Global Dairy Brands For 2025, As Per Brand Finance

1. Yili (China)





2. Danone (France)





3. Mengniu (China)





4. FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)





5. Amul (India)





6. Arla (Denmark)





7. Lactalis (France)





8. Meiji (Japan)





9. Saputo (Canada)





10. Muller (Germany)





The 2025 rankings highlight Nestle's continued global dominance. It also suggests that India's influence may grow through Amul's upward trajectory.





