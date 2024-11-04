Actress Saba Azad turned 39 on November 1. To wish his girlfriend, actor Hrithik Roshan posted a special birthday message on Instagram. The star shared a collection of pictures from the couple's travel escapades, and our food-hungry eyes could not help but notice the foodie snapshots. In one of the frames, Hrithik can be seen taking a selfie while Saba holds a croissant in her hand. In another image, the duo is enjoying ice cream, with Saba opting for a cone and Hrithik holding a small tub in his hand. Oh, and our favourite snap features the two of them sitting in a restaurant and sipping wine. “Couple goals,” did we just hear you say? Additionally, there are some pictures of the lovebirds spending quality time in nature, cycling and shopping. In his caption, Hrithik wrote, “Happy Birthday Sa Thank you for you.”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy travelling and trying out delicious food. In June last year, they vacationed in Argentina. To keep us all in the loop, Saba shared a sweet selfie with Hrithik on her Instagram Stories. "Buenos Dias" (good morning), she wrote in the caption. Saba also gave a glimpse of their cute date, focusing not just on Hrithik's adorable pose but also on the yummy treats they had.

One of the highlights was a caramel mousse served in a glass, layered with thick Dulce de Leche, which is a rich Argentine caramel sauce. This classic recipe is sweet like toffee and can be used in various dishes. The mousse was topped with whipped cream and accompanied by two cookies. Next to it was a deconstructed waffle with a generous scoop of ice cream, all served in a charming red and white pan. Saba captioned the post with, "My hippo heart.” To read the full story, click here.





We simply cannot get enough of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romantic foodie moments!

