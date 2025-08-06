India secured an unbelievable six-run victory against England in the final Test at The Oval. The morning was brimming with anxiety, pressure, and exceptionally fast bowling that swung the match in India's favour after Joe Root and Harry Brook's centuries had given England the upper hand on Day 4. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowled precise lengths and claimed consistent wickets to defeat England in the series finale, equalising the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at 2-2. Following India's remarkable victory at The Oval, dairy brand Amul decided to celebrate Siraj's heroics with a topical. The illustration, posted on Instagram, depicts India Test captain Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Here, Gill is seen feeding Siraj a slice of bread loaded with butter.





Also Read:Man Orders Biryani, Gets A Teaspoon Of Raita. Internet Can't Stop Laughing





The text read, "To Siraj with love!..Amul. A Big Draw." The caption added, "#Amul Topical: Lion-hearted fast bowler wins Oval Test for India to level series 2-2 vs England!"

Watch the full post below:

The post has struck a chord with cricket fans out there.





A user called the gesture “lovely.”





“Love for Amul,” was the sentiment.





A pun-intended comment read, “Thank you, Amul…You know best how to do buttering.”





Some declared that Amul is “the best Marketer of India.”





A person said, “Aww…That's so sweet.





Also Read: The Transformers Get A Desi Food Makeover In Viral AI Video - Take A Look





Earlier, Amul shared a topical featuring England captain Ben Stokes in light of a match-related controversy that made headlines. Referred to as the "handshake controversy," the news triggered an online debate. Amul also shared a topical showing Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja, in which Stokes' right arm is depicted as extended in a handshake motion. This version offered a clever take on the true nature of sportsmanship. Read all about it here.