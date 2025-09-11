Multiple outlets of the popular restaurant chain Absolute Barbeque in Hyderabad have come under fire after a complaint was lodged with the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS). Following a thorough and surprise inspection of 10 Absolute Barbeque joints in the city on Tuesday, September 9, the Food Safety Task Force and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) uncovered a series of serious violations in a total of 10 branches: AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and Secunderabad.





According to the details posted on the official X handle of the CFS, the violations included dirty utensils, grimy floors, unhygienic wash areas, unclean or frosted fridges, and degenerated chopping boards. The food safety officials found cockroach and housefly infestations in the Gachibowli and Banjara Hills outlets. Meanwhile, the Medipally branch had expired food, and the Inorbit one contained rotten fruits with fungal growth.

Apart from that, major storage lapses were also noted, such as food stored on the floor with rat traps, beetle-infested flour at AS Rao Nagar, rat faeces on racks and rusty or filthy storage.







The internet wasted no time reacting to the news.





“I don't understand the need to tweet this. You are not an NGO but a statutory body. Take whatever legal action you need to take. Why are you conducting a public trial?” read a stern remark.

“Shut down AB all over India, they are making people sick,” urged another.

“These findings need to be fed to Google maps and reviews, so customers will be aware of this, and restaurants will also have the fear to correct these immediately,” noted an individual.

“But what's the punishment?. They can pay any amount of fine, or continue to do the same thing forever. They should be put out of business and the owners should be banned from the food industry altogether,” commented one person.

“Please be very strict. Take immediate action,” requested someone else.

As per the X post, several branches failed to comply with the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. As a result, the items were seized, and notices have been issued. Additionally, samples were also lifted, and necessary action has been initiated.