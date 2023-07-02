If there is one rice dish that continues to rule the roost in terms of Indian cuisine, it has to be biryani. The scrumptious one-pot meal is layered with the goodness of spices, meat, veggies and rice and makes us drool with every bite. Thus, it comes as no surprise when we see biryani topping nearly every food trend list. Recently, food delivery app aggregator Swiggy came out with a report about biryani. On the occasion of World Biryani Day on July 2, Swiggy revealed that Hyderabadis ordered over 72 lakh biryanis in the last six months.





As per the statement released by Swiggy, Hyderabad is the city that loves biryani the most and the proof is in the numbers. Over the past six months of 2023, the city's residents have ordered over 72 lakh biryanis. Further, this number swells up to 150 lakh biryanis over the past year.





Biryani has emerged as a popular dish for ordering online. Photo Credit: iStock

There are different biryani recipes and varieties that have caught the fancy of Hyderabad residents, as per Swiggy's report. Dum Biryani has emerged as the clear winner with over 9 lakh orders, followed by biryani rice which has an impressive 7.9 lakh orders. Third on the list is Mini Biryani with 5.2 lakh orders.





Meanwhile, the love for biryani only seems to be growing as there has been a spurt in biryani orders by 8.39% compared to the same period in 2022. Over 15,000 restaurants in Hyderabad offer biryani on their menu according to Swiggy. The Kukatpally area takes the crown of the area having the highest biryani consumption, followed by Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, and Kondapur.