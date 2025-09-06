Foodies in Mumbai, take note! The iconic Chowpatty restaurant, New Yorker, has announced its permanent closure on September 11. This 40+ years old restaurant, situated in the bustling lanes of Chowpatty, is known for its exquisite Italian, Mexican and Indian dishes. Founded by Tony Batra, New Yorker was more than a culinary experience; it was a place where Mumbaikars created memories over sizzling sizzlers, cheesy nachos, and decadent sundaes. On September 4, the restaurant's present owner and Tony Batra's son, Ranbir, uploaded an elaborate note on Instagram, confirming that New Yorker was shutting its doors.





Ranbir Batra wrote, "It is with a lot of mixed emotions that today I share that September 11th will be our last day of service at New Yorker. There is sadness, as this restaurant opened a few years before I was born, close to 45 years ago. There is also deep gratitude and love for all the memories of my childhood and life, which are at the restaurant."

Without highlighting any specific reasons for the closure, he added, "It is due to some unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances that we have to shut our doors, but we pray this is not the end. We hope to continue to serve you some of our most popular dishes via a delivery model soon enough, and then the door will always be open for New Yorker to come back in a new way. For now, though, we say goodbye to this location."











Here's how people reacted in the comments section:





"NOOOOOOOOOOO. This is a core childhood memory," exclaimed a user.





"Really feels like we're saying bye to a part of our childhood," agreed another.





"This is where I first had Nachos with cheese sauce," remembered a foodie nostalgically.





"You will be missed, and how," admitted one person.





"Nothing can beat the nachos here," shared an individual.





"Still can taste the onion rings with chaat masala," read a fond remark.

