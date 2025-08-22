Over the past few years, there seems to have been a marked explosion of new restaurant and cafe openings in Mumbai. Various foodie spots have emerged in different corners of the city, from quiet suburban localities to bustling streets in South Mumbai. Food enthusiasts have been spoilt for choice when it comes to trying new places. But they have also had to deal with the disappointment of newly discovered gems shutting down. Recently, Santa Maria, a sandwich shop located on Waroda Road in Bandra, announced that it would be closing its doors on August 24, 2025. This cosy establishment began operations in April 2024 and became a favourite among lovers of loaded sandwiches and hearty food.





Santa Maria made a public announcement on its Instagram page informing patrons of its planned closure, which happened rather suddenly. It hasn't specified a reason for the same. The statement declared, "It's been really short notice for us, and even more so for you. It breaks our hearts to share that we are now forced to step away. And while that brings immense sadness, it also fills us with deep, overwhelming gratitude. To every one of you who walked in, stayed, supported us, shared a meal or a memory -- thank you. You gave us more love than we could have ever imagined, and it has carried us through."

Nevertheless, there may still be hope left for Santa Maria fans. The sandwich shop has hinted at finding a different way to keep its story going. The statement continued, "Though our doors are closing here, our spirit is far from gone. We believe - truly believe - that this is not the end. Just a pause. A redirection. And with time, faith, and your continued support, Santa Maria will return - stronger, fuller, and more soulful than ever before. This chapter closes, but our story isn't over. This too shall pass. As we navigate this unexpected turn in our journey - community always at the heart of who we are - we're doing everything we can to find our way back to you, as soon as possible. So keep an eye out, and hold us in your thoughts because soon enough, you will see a sign that reads 'Santa Maria -Opening Soon.' Until we meet again, with all our love, Santa Maria."

Santa Maria is helmed by Diego Miranda and Glenice D'Sa. It is located in Ranwar village, near the famous Veronica's in Bandra. Santa Maria charmed guests with its distinctive ambience and menu - both of which are deeply rooted in Bandra's ethos and community spirit. Many of the offerings had fascinating stories behind them, as some were named after notable Bandra residents.

