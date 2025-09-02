Shilpa Shetty's iconic Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, is closing its doors. The Bandra establishment is one of two Bastian locations in the city (the other is in Dadar). It is co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, who is the founder of the Bastian Hospitality group. Bastian Bandra is located on Linking Road in Bandra West, Mumbai. It first opened in 2016 before relocating and reopening in Bandra in 2023. Spread across multiple levels, Bastian Bandra is known for its artistic decor and sophisticated ambience. Its menu places a strong emphasis on seafood while also offering vegetarian and meat-based options. Over the years, it has become one of the city's most popular restaurants.





An announcement from the restaurant shared by Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram stories revealed, "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow. To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons - a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time."

The restaurant will continue operations at its second location, known as Bastian At The Top. It is perched on the rooftop level (48th floor) of the Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West.

