Chokhi Dhani in Jaipur is a popular luxury village-themed resort that offers visitors a taste of Rajasthan's rural life, culture, food, and traditions in one place. Recently, a team from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) visited Chokhi Dhani, Jaipur, for an unannounced inspection and collected samples of food items, raw materials and cooking oil for testing. As per reports, the inspection allegedly found discrepancies in the packaging of cashews and oil quality. Neither the manufacturing date nor the expiry date was written on the cashew packaging. The team seized approximately 90 kg of cashew pieces from the spot. All samples were sent to the State Food Laboratory, and test results are awaited.





The inspection led to speculation about possible food safety violations at the restaurants within Chokhi Dhani.





Issuing a statement clarifying the matter, the Chokhi Dhani Group wrote, "We cooperated with the authorities and did everything they asked of us. The samples are being looked at right now, and the final results have not been released yet."

The heritage property, frequented by both domestic and international tourists, added that it values food safety and that, so far, only an inspection has been conducted, and the results are still awaited.





The statement read, "We completely understand why people may feel concerned. Food safety matters to you, and it matters deeply to us too. But an inspection is not a verdict," adding, "Reaching conclusions before the results are announced can create unnecessary fear and damage the trust we have built with our guests over so many years."

"Food At The Heart Of The Chokhi Dhani Experience"

Many tourists visit Chokhi Dhani to experience traditional and royal Rajasthani cuisine for the first time. The statement acknowledged, adding, "For decades, food has been at the heart of the Chokhi Dhani experience. From authentic Rajasthani taste and the finest-quality raw materials to hygiene and food safety, we take every stage of preparation and service seriously. The health and satisfaction of our guests have always been our highest priority."





Chokhi Dhani also requested patrons not to treat "unconfirmed information as fact." The statement said, "We respect the official process and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities. Until the verified results are released, we humbly request everyone not to treat unconfirmed information as fact."





The statement concluded, "Our commitment to serving safe, hygienic and flavourful food remains as strong as ever."





Over the past month, the food safety authority has conducted multiple raids in different parts of the country and uncovered serious hygiene violations that have led to the suspension of licences of several long-established, popular and reputed restaurants.