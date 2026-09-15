This Ganesh Chaturthi, India's pioneering quick commerce platform, Instamart is bringing prasad from two of India's most iconic Ganesh temples to its platform, allowing devotees to order offerings such as blessed prasad from Dagdusheth Temple in Mumbai and Pune, and Shri Siddhivinayak Temple across all major metros.





The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune is a spiritual landmark that draws millions of devotees annually. The temple's modaks are highly sacred prasad offerings, with large quantities presented to the deity. By making this prasad available on Instamart through its sellers, devotees who may not be able to visit the temple in person can still partake in the blessings of Bappa. The Dagdusheth prasad box will contain one modak, priced at Rs.50. To ensure more devotees can partake in the offering, each customer can order one unit per order. The Shri Siddhivinayak prasad box will contain six besan ladoos, priced at Rs. 170. Both temple prasad offerings will be available on Instamart until September 18, 2026, subject to availability.





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The temple prasad will be part of Instamart's wider Ganesh Chaturthi assortment, which includes DIY Ganpati kits and 24 varieties of modaks across flavours such as Kesar, Kaju, Mava and Malai, among others.





The offering reflects how quick commerce is increasingly becoming part of festive occasions, extending beyond everyday essentials to more differentiated and occasion-led products. Through Switch, Instamart is looking to bring differentiated products onto the platform, giving customers access to offerings they may not typically associate with quick commerce.





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