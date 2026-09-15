Ganesh Chaturthi and modaks go hand in hand. The sweet is considered one of Lord Ganesha's favourite offerings, and during the festival, homes across India are filled with plates of modaks and laddus. But in Bangkok, the offering looks a little different. A Thai creator has shared a video from a Ganesha shrine outside Union Mall in Bangkok, where devotees are offering something you might not expect to see at a shrine: bubble tea.

The Thai Twist To Ganesh Chaturthi Offerings

Thai content creator Piya Ping recently visited the shrine and showed viewers the rather unusual offering. "I know that we are supposed to offer Ganesha his favorite snack, laddu. But over here in Bangkok, Thailand, we offer this: boba tea," she said in the video. She then showed several cups of bubble milk tea placed at the shrine.

Piya pointed out that there is even a guide showing the different bubble tea brands. So devotees can simply choose the brand they want to offer. She also spotted people carrying more than 10 cups of boba at a time.





Piya explained that some devotees believe they should return with a bigger offering if their wish comes true. So, three cups can become six. Six can become 12. And according to her, the offering can eventually reach as many as 200 cups. That makes the sight of a Ganesha shrine surrounded by bubble tea cups a little easier to understand.





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Piya said the practice may seem very modern, but the thought behind it is quite simple. People offer something they enjoy and something that means something to them. "This is traditional belief with a very Thai twist," she said.

The Internet Is Delighted

Many people found the boba offering adorable. One person wrote, "Ganesha is the type of god who would love Boba Tea." Another said that it was lovely to see Ganesha everywhere in Thailand. A commenter from Malaysia shared that their late mother believed devotees could offer anything sweet to God as a sign of love and gratitude. They also pointed out that Malaysian devotees often offer local sweet delicacies instead of laddus.





"What if Ganesha went to Thailand and fell in love with boba tea?" one person wondered, adding that he would probably enjoy boba too. Another agreed, "He is quite famous for having a sweet tooth. So boba checks."





One person from Seattle said they had offered Ganesha an apple donut and admitted that they sometimes worry he needs a little variety. "I offer him anything that seems nice," they wrote. Someone else wrote, "Isn't he a foodie... he loves everything."

Someone else suggested taking things one step further.





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There were plenty of amused reactions too. "Bro is international," one person commented. Another wrote, "Ganpathy BOBA Morya."





Several people focused less on the actual food and more on the devotion behind it. "He will accept whatever is offered to him with devotion," one person wrote. Another said, "Offer it with heart and every dish becomes his favourite."