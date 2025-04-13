Bandra has a new Lebanese restaurant located in none other than the famous Pali Hill locality. Zaatar W Zeit, an international food chain, recently made its debut in India by opening an outlet in this neighbourhood. This urban casual dining establishment is known for its fresh salads, wraps, and snacks, including a range of Lebanese staples. Founded in Lebanon in 1999, this brand has grown to establish a presence across multiple countries. Currently, Zaatar W Zeit operates 26 branches in Lebanon and approximately 70 in other parts of the world. Passion Cuisine has brought it to India (the same F&B group that owns renowned restaurants in the UAE and India, such as Avatara, Tresind, Carnival by Tresind, Tresind Studio, and Maison De Curry.) In Mumbai, although the flagship outlet is in Bandra, Zaatar W Zeit has simultaneously launched two others in Andheri East and NESCO Goregaon.

Photo Credit: Zaatar W Zeit

The Bandra outlet is well-situated and cosy - suitable for grabbing a quick, satiating meal. In general, the curation of the menu, portion sizes and flavour profiles would also appeal to those who order their meals at the office. The fare is uncomplicated, largely wholesome and promises to travel well. Additionally, the brand aims to stand out by offering foodies a chance to discover Lebanese dishes beyond the usual hummus and falafel (nevertheless, the menu does contain crowd favourites). "Shawarma may be everywhere, but Lebanese cuisine is more than that & Zaatar W Zeit is here to offer an experience that redefines how Mumbai enjoys Lebanese food," says Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed, Corporate Chef, Passion F&B India. "Spices are sourced directly from Lebanon, and while often perceived as mild compared to Indian cuisine, Lebanese food is rich in fresh vegetables, handmade bread, and wholesome ingredients," he underscores.

Photo Credit: Zaatar W Zeit

One of the signature dishes here is the za'atar manakeesh - a soft flatbread with the eponymous fragrant spice mix (the restaurant's name means "Za'atar and Olive Oil" in Arabic). Other manakeesh varieties are also available, some of which feature unique ingredients such as traditional Levantine Akkawi cheese. The flatbread section of the menu is separate and provides an array of delicious toppings. Salad enthusiasts can opt for classics like Caesar or Fattoush or taste signature ones like the Quinoa Tabbouleh or Halloumi Salad. The starters also feature an interesting mix of classic cafe-style bites and niche appetisers such as Halloumi Sticks and Cheese Sambousek (flaky fried Middle Eastern pastries with a savoury filling). As for wraps, one can relish the Famous Chicken, Spizy Chicken, Classic Chicken Shawarma, or Soujouk Wrap, alongside vegetarian options like Brown Baked Falafel. Those wanting heartier mains can savour the skillet offerings including the Chicken Shawarma Skillet, Creamy Escalope Pasta, Golden Taouk Skillet And Halloumi Pan. Guests can pair their food with simple coffee-based drinks or cold-pressed juices - the beverage options are not extensive. Those looking for a sweet ending can dig into desserts like Z Knefeh, Cheesecakes, Chocolate Lava Cake, Nutella & Banana Manakeesh, etc.





Zaatar W Zeit Mumbai Outlets' Addresses:





Bandra: Pali Naka, Bandra, Shop no 2, opp Jai Hind Lunch Home, Pali Naka Bandra (West).

Andheri: Gala no 1 & 2, JB Metal Building, Arjandas Metal Industries, opp. Hotel Quaint Suites, Ansa Industrial Estate, Compound, Andheri (East).

Goregaon: 5V23+MXR, NESCO, Goregaon.