If you are a non-vegetarian, then you must be aware that ordering food can sometimes burn a hole in your pocket. When compared to vegetarian meals, non-veg dishes, featuring fish, chicken and mutton are usually costlier. The reason is simple. Production, storage and transportation make these items pricer as opposed to grains, pulses and vegetables. Recently, a digital creator humorously highlighted this issue by dropping a video on Instagram. In the clip, he was seen having a humble lunch staple, dal and rice. The accompaniment? “Shakahari (vegetarian) fish.”





If the name confused you, then you are not alone, as there's a catch. The video opened to the man savouring the delicious home-cooked meal: fresh and warm plain rice with thick yellow dal garnished with onions, tomatoes and green chillies. But upon looking closer, you would find that the person was not having any type of fish. It was, in fact, a paper cutout, outlined in the shape of a fish and sketched artistically resembling the non-veg dish. Adding a fun twist to his culinary session, the man scooped some dal and rice with the paper fish in his spoon. “Humlogon ne garibi dekhi hai (We have seen poverty)”, he was heard saying playfully.







The internet wasted no time reacting to the clip.





“Sambhal ke khana bhai, kanhi kata na lag jaaye (Eat carefully, brother, so that the fishbone doesn't get stuck in your mouth)” commented one user jokingly.





“First, you need to cook it broo and then you can have that,” suggested another sarcastically.





“100 percent Veg fish,” read a fun comment.





“Everyone is so creative,” lauded an individual.





One person called the meal “Navratri special thaali”, referring to the tradition where devotees eat vegetarian dishes during this 9-day festival.





“Yeh konsi garibi hai (What sort of poverty is this?) wondered someone else.





“Tum Bangali ho kya (Are you a Bengali?)” asked another user, highlighting the fact that Bengalis love to have fish.

So far, the post has received more than 40.7 million views. Did this video bring a smile to your face, too?