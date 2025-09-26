The humble papad often finds its way to the Indian dining table. Crisp, light and crunchy, these lip-smacking crackers add a flavourful punch to every meal. Be it the classic home-cooked dal-chawal or a delectable festive spread, papads are always a common accompaniment. But do you know how they are made? Well, back in July, a food vlogger uploaded a video on Instagram, offering papad-lovers a peek into how the snack is prepared traditionally.

The clip shows a woman scooping some sattu (chickpea flour), besan (gram flour) and spice-infused dough in a glass. Next, she pours the thick yellow dough over an inverted aluminium lid, covering a large container set atop a wood stove. After that, the woman uses a tool to roll out a thin disc. Once the disc gets enough heat, she scrapes the flattened dough from the lid and places it on top of another pile of similar discs. In the following step, she spreads the discs on a platform in the sun so that they can dry evenly. The warmth helps remove any moisture from the dough, turning the discs crisp and ready to be stored.

Once the discs are dried, they are stacked and gently pressed with small containers, sometimes even using feet, to achieve the perfect thinness. After this, the papads are left to sun-dry once more before being packaged. “Traditional Art of Papad Making Process,” read the side note.

The viral video left the internet mostly disgusted.

“Taste kaha hai? (Where's the taste?)” asked a user.

“Everything was good till she put her foot,” noted another.

“Aaj se papad khana band bazaar se (Will stop eating papads from the market from today)” admitted a foodie.

One of them wanted to know, “Pair se dabane ki kya jarurat thi?(What was the need to press them with your feet?)”

“Rs 25 papad ka recipe (The recipe of a Rs 25 papad),” read a sarcastic remark.

“0% hygiene”, pointed out one person.

So far, the video has received over 8.8 million views.