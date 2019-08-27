Healthy Diet: This Fruit-Infused Tea Recipe May Help You Cut Down On Caffeine

Fruit-infused tea: Here's how you can make caffeine-free herbal tea

Tea is one of the most popular beverages the world over. The concoction is enjoyed in numerous different ways in different parts of the world. The caffeinated beverage also has many different types, depending on the climate that it's manufactured in, the level of processing that the leaves are made to undergo, the season that the leaves are harvested in etc. Nowadays, caffeine-free herbal teas or tisanes have also gained popularity, especially among those who have been addicted to caffeine and who need to cut it down. Herbal teas are typically concoctions prepared by boiling a number of spices, herbs or other parts of the plant, like flowers, with water.





Fruit-infused teas have also gained popularity. These beverages cannot be categorised as 'teas' technically as they don't contain tea leaves, but are instead prepared by boiling an assortment of dried or fresh fruits in water, along with spices. Fruit-infused teas may contain some water soluble vitamins and nutrients that may get seeped into the water that the fruits are being boiled in. Although such fruit-infused teas may actually have limited health benefits, they serve as great alternatives for caffeinated teas. They are delicious as they contain the delicate flavours of the fruits and you can drink these anytime of the day including late into the night, without worrying about staying awake.





Fruit-infused tea: The caffeine-free concoction that may help you cut down on caffeine

How To Make Fruit-Infused Tea

We have the perfect recipe for a fruit-infused tea that is suited for hot summer days. The infusion is completely free of caffeine and contains the relaxing chamomile tea that is known to have a number of health benefits. Here are just some of them:





1. May help fight insomnia and help improve the quality of sleep.





2. May fight digestive issues like diarrhoea and stomach ulcers.





3. May boost heart health, due to the presence of flavones that have antioxidant properties.





4. May help soothe anxiety.





The recipe also contains the calming and soothing earthy flavour of ginger. This recipe uses a variety of Vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges, berries, along with chamomile tea, mint leaves and ginger. It's very easy to make the tea and all you have to do is wash all your ingredients thoroughly and then boil them in water and then pour the filtered water out into cups. You may add honey as per your taste. Click here for the full recipe.







