The silkiest mascarpone cream layered over coffee-soaked ladyfingers and the bittersweet aroma of espresso mixed with the sweetness of cocoa powder all culminate in one spoonful of delicious tiramisu. The Italian treat is savoured in cafes, celebrated at dinner tables, and adored by dessert lovers everywhere. Italy announced that it is hosting its annual Tiramisu World Cup 2025 in Treviso - and you may be able to take on the role of official judge. Here's everything you need to know.

The organisers are on the hunt for 100 enthusiastic foodies to serve as official judges. They will be responsible for tasting and rating each gourmet tiramisu creation. The Tiramisu World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 10 to 12 this year, giving dessert enthusiasts an opportunity to live their dream of becoming professional tiramisu tasters. To select the judges for the competition's initial rounds, candidates typically undergo a 15-question test that assesses their knowledge of the rules. However, this year marks a significant change. Aspiring judges will have just one day to apply by taking the test. Applications open on September 13, with only a one-day window to sign up and prove your passion.





Also Read: 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Tiramisu At Home

After taking the test, the selected judges will be contacted via a dedicated email during September, no later than September 26, 2025. Once selected, your work is not just to "eat and enjoy." Judges must check the integrity of the ingredients and competition equipment, ensure contestants are correctly positioned at their stations, and generally make sure the competition runs smoothly. Participating as a judge is free and voluntary. You won't be asked to pay anything to taste the tiramisu, and in turn, you won't receive any payment or reimbursement (including travel expenses).





Also Read: Move Over Classic Tiramisu, Choose From Over 100 Different Tiramisu Flavours At This Shop In Rome





As for the competitors, they don't need to be culinary experts to participate in the Tiramisu World Cup. They can choose between two categories: the "original" recipe, which requires adherence to specific ingredients, or the "creative" category, where they can add up to three additional ingredients to the traditional recipe.

The competition is divided into three stages: The Selections, The Semifinals and The Final.