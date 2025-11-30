Mumbai is known to love South Indian food in many forms. Whether it's classic filter coffee and soft idlis at neighbourhood joints or the city's fascination with fusion-style dosas and inventive small plates, the flavours of the South have long held a loyal audience here. While decades-old restaurants continue to remain iconic, many new establishments have tried to celebrate South Indian delights in different ways. One of the most recent openings to do so is Malgudi, a resto-cafe co-founded by music icon Shankar Mahadevan. We recently got a preview of the restaurant's Lower Parel outlet - its third branch in the city within just a few months.

Malgudi Restaurant: The Team & The Journey So Far

Malgudi is shaped by a collaboration between Shankar Mahadevan and Eatopia Holdings, founded by K. S. Ramakrishnan. Driven by the philosophy of "authentic inspiration, creative expression", the brand positions itself as a bridge between classic South Indian recipes and inventive reimagining. The restaurant chain already operates in Borivali and Chembur, and the Lower Parel location is set to open its doors to the public in the first week of December. A Dubai outpost is planned for 2026.

Malgudi Restaurant: Interiors & Ambience

Photo Credit: Malgudi Restaurant





Malgudi's interiors lean into a warm, sensory moodboard: indigo and terracotta hues, brass lighting, cane-backed chairs and teak tables that echo coastal homes and temple towns. Hand-painted murals, Chettinad-style tilework and an open kitchen add a dynamic edge. A dedicated Filter Kaapi counter becomes a theatrical centrepiece with its signature davara pour. The space hums with Carnatic motifs woven into contemporary music, creating an atmosphere that feels equally comforting and stylish. It's designed less like a formal restaurant and more like a vibrant neighbourhood cafe.

Malgudi Restaurant: Food Menu

Photo Credit: Malgudi Restaurant

The menu leans heavily into regional storytelling with a contemporary lens. Traditional staples appear, but not always in predictable form. A signature offering is the Mulbagal Legacy Dosa, made using a century-old recipe. The ghee-podi delight is crisp on the edges and soft within. It is available in Plain, Masala, Cheese and Cheese Masala variations. Familiar comfort takes playful shapes too: we enjoyed the Podi Cheese Balls, Anna Style Crispy Lotus Root and Butter Pepper Garlic Water Chestnut. Among the mains, don't miss the creamy Sri Lankan Tamil curry with idiyappam before digging into Kaki's Sheera - an indulgent dessert that is Shankar Mahadevan's personal favourite. Other highlights include the Bisi Bele Bibimbap, Paneer Ghee Roast with Neer Dosa, Ven Pongal Arancini, and Elaneer Payasam.

Malgudi Restaurant: Beverage Program

Photo Credit: Malgudi Restaurant

At Malgudi, the Filter Kaapi Barista program features beans from Chikmagalur, brewed both in classic and new formats. Guests can sip on a Kappuccino, an Indiano (a take on Americano), or the traditional Filter Kaapi. We especially loved the Iced Kaapi with Ghee & Jaggery, which was smooth, foamy and addictive. For those who prefer non-coffee drinks, note that the mocktail list leans into regional ingredients. The standout sip is the Malgudi Picante, a well-balanced treat made with guava, pomegranate, Guntur chilli and charcoal. The beverage menu mirrors the kitchen's approach: familiar roots, inventive expression.

Photo Credit: Malgudi Restaurant

For Mumbai diners who love a balance of creativity and familiarity, Malgudi certainly has a lot of appeal.