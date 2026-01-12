A simple homemade cooking video by an Indian couple sparked a heated online culinary debate after an unexpected twist on a South Indian favourite went viral, dividing and delighting netizens. The video depicts a "strawberry pachadi," a fusion variation of the famous South Indian condiment, which combines fresh strawberries with the flavourful and spicy sauce typically served with rice and other staples. The video, which was shared on Instagram by user Maheshwari, takes viewers step-by-step through the unusual cuisine. The couple begins by adding chopped strawberries to a hot tadka of oil, cumin seeds, garlic, green chillies, and curry leaves. They simmer the strawberries until they combine with the spices.

While most ingredients and techniques are revealed, the duo playfully keeps some spice details a secret, adding to the intrigue and curiosity surrounding the dish.

Sharing the rest of the recipe in the caption, Maheshwari wrote: “Strawberry pachchadi recipe:

Chop up strawberries, garlic, and green chillies In a kadai, heat oil, add tempering (methi seeds, etc) Add curry leaves Add spices Cook ok medium flame. Done. Mix with hot rice and ghee. Thank me later.”

Maheshwari admitted in the caption that she initially hesitated to post the reel, but could not resist after the dish turned out “so tasty” that she shared it with her followers. She also thanked Chaitanya Garikaparti, the person who came up with the dish.

Watch the full video below:

The video has received hundreds of thousands of views in a couple of days and sparked an avid online discussion. Some people consider the strawberry pachadi to be a daring and inventive take on custom.

One excited user said, “That's a fusion, like real fusion,” while others noted that fruit-infused pachadis are not completely new.

A second comment read, “When we have mango, pineapple pachadi why not strawberry?”

A third user quipped, “One question- how did you even come up with this recipe? How did you think of using strawberry this way coz I'm shocked.”

Another questioned its safety by adding, “Safe to eat, or just a fancy garnish? Let me know if you've tried it, or are we staring at the sacrificial strawberries in the bowl?”

"Yo it's actually not April 1st yet," another user commented.

A random user also commented, "Hailing from south india, a pachadi usually is made of curd, this is definitely not pachadi"

"Justice for strawberry," read another comment.

South Indian cuisine has historically included fruit in savoury recipes, according to culinary experts. Strawberries are a sensible, yet unusual, addition since the natural sweetness and acidity of fruits like mango, pineapple, and even grapes are usually tempered with spice and seasoning.