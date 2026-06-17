The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the people and institutions shaping India's dynamic culinary landscape, honouring excellence across restaurants, hospitality and food innovation. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the event brought together some of the biggest names from the food industry for an evening of recognition and celebration. The awards were judged by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi. Among the evening's notable honours was the F&B Professional of the Year award, which was presented to Mirelle Pingfu of Masque, Mumbai. The award was presented by Chef Kunal Kapur and NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

Explaining why Mirelle Pingfu was selected for the honour, jury chair Vir Sanghvi said, “It was an easy decision. Earlier this year, the first Indian restaurant to win the 50 Best Art of Hospitality Award went to Mirelle and Masque. So it wasn't very difficult for us to choose this winner.”





Accepting the award, Mirelle Pingfu credited her team for the recognition. “I think I have a great team that understands everything I want and expect from them. I am very grateful to each and every one of them back home,” she said.

Speaking about leadership, she added, “I have learnt from the best. My seniors have always been kind and patient with me. That's exactly the kind of leader I aspire to be.” She was later joined on stage by Varun Totlani, Head Chef at Masque, and jury head Sanghvi.

More About Mirelle Pingfu

Mirelle Pingfu serves as General Manager at Masque, Mumbai, one of India's most celebrated restaurants. Known for her focus on hospitality and guest experience, she plays a key role in shaping the restaurant's service culture and ensuring that every diner enjoys a memorable experience.





Her recognition comes at a significant time for Masque. Earlier this year, the restaurant became the first Indian establishment to receive the Art of Hospitality Award from Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, a prestigious honour that celebrates excellence in guest experience and service. The recognition further cemented Masque's reputation as one of the country's leading fine-dining destinations.

Pingfu has also earned individual recognition within the hospitality industry. In 2025, she was named Restaurant Manager of the Year by Veeba, highlighting her contribution to raising service standards and fostering excellence in restaurant operations.





Over the years, Masque has emerged as one of India's most awarded restaurants, earning acclaim for its ingredient-driven cuisine, innovative dining experiences and world-class hospitality. The F&B Professional of the Year award is a fitting recognition of Mirelle Pingfu's contribution to that success and her role in shaping memorable dining experiences for guests.