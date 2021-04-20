An interesting online debate has erupted over fast-food giant McDonald's campaigning strategy. The company that has often used clever marketing campaigns to drive people towards those Golden Arches, is now at the receiving end of irate customers for blocking its menu to flash ads at regular intervals. YouTuber Gustav Johnson's 2019 tweet drawing attention to this strategy is now going viral. He wrote, "Wow. McDonald's now blocks out the entire menu to show an ad every minute or so. Great Design. Makes it real easy to order." He also added a short video clip to support his sarcastic take on it.

Although the tweet is nearly two years old, it gave rise to much banter on Reddit now. One user wrote, "They know the sense of urgency will make you order the items in the pictures (highest margin) without spending time to scrutinise the value. It's a tactic." Another user saw it as their costing strategy as the comment read, "It's supposed to disorient you and make it harder to compare prices and stick to your plan. Eventually, some people will give in and just get what's advertised."

A confused social media user asked, "Also, why are you advertising to customers already at your store?" Someone also suggested looking at the menu on the app before entering the store.

Posted by the user u/PaleFlightNumber on Reddit.

McDonald's is currently in the news for another reason as well. But this time it is all for a good reason. The fast-food chain recently surprised fans by announcing a collaboration with popular K-Pop band, BTS. The humongous fanbase of this 7-member group was thrilled to find the new "BTS Meal."

BTS meals will be available in 40 across the world. In India, Mumbai and Delhi will be the first two cities to have it on their menu. As per a report in Variety, the menu has 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and medium coke along with sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauces. If all goes well, the 'BTS Army' in India will get to taste this fresh menu in June this year. McDonald's definitely knows how to keep its menu in the limelight.