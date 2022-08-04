We see a slew of restaurants opening almost every day with new offerings but our love for McDonald's can never wear off. With comforting and affordable food that is simply delicious, McDonald's has always been our go-to place. And now it promises to offer us a new experience with a touch of modernity. McDonald's India - North and East, owned and operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled a customer-centric plan outlining initiatives to unlock meaningful growth and increase guest counts. The plan will focus on accelerated restaurant modernisation in the region - redefining the customer experience with much-anticipated changes that are - refreshing ambiance with a modern look and feel, elevated hospitality standards and tech innovations for enhanced convenience. North & East India is set to have nearly 150 modernized McDonald's restaurants by 2024.





Next time you visit one of the outlets, you might find self-ordering kiosks to place orders, staffed with guest experience leaders to assist in the process. Customers can place their order and skip the front counter entirely, with their food brought right to their table. Table service is a first in McDonald's India - North and East, all in a more modern, more exciting and enjoyable restaurant environment.





"We are deeply committed to serving our customers the best of McDonald's experience and moving ahead with the most significant transformational changes ever undertaken in the history of McDonald's in the region. We are squarely focused on delivering high-quality food and services at an affordable price with redefined convenience through digital kiosks, table service and guest experience leaders. We aim to offer the same international experience to our customers as anywhere else in the world," said, Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal, Group Chairman, MMG and Chairman & Development Licensee, McDonald's India (North and East).







Mr. Agarwal's bold plans include having nearly 150 modernized McDonald's restaurants by 2024 in North & East India. "The Indian QSR segment is a very exciting and dynamic space offering huge opportunities for growth," he added.



Recently, McDonald's added new choices in the beloved Happy Meal to give a wholesome and nutritious refresh to the menu and introduced Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer Grilled Burgers to its menu, inspired by local Indian cuisine. McDonald's had also recently introduced the 'McDonald's' brand app, which offers attractive deals and offers to dine-in, takeaway and drive-thru customers.



McDonald's will continue to offer employment opportunities to local communities, along with outstanding training and development opportunities, a supportive working environment, and the flexibility to work in convenient shifts. McDonald's employs nearly 5,000 people across 150 restaurants in North and East India and invests significantly into training and development initiatives each year.



As a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald's India - North and East has introduced the Global 'Safety+' program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald's experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald's restaurants.