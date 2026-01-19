South Indian dishes enjoy a special fanbase. Traditional flavours remain rooted in balance, spice and simplicity, making every bite delicious. From crispy dosas fresh off the tawa to soft, fluffy idlis paired with coconut chutneys and fiery Chettinad curries, to freshly brewed filter coffee, the vibrant cuisine offers something for everyone. Recently, Tokyo-born digital creator Sho Takei posted a video on Instagram, sharing his experience of relishing a lip-smacking South Indian meal at the iconic The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.





The clip opens with the creator entering the cafe and asking the attendants what he should order. They recommend that he try the Mudde Meal, served in trays and looking absolutely appetising. He also mentions that it was his first time visiting The Rameshwaram Cafe. The mudde meal featured plain rice, a ragi ball and masala vada, paired with aromatic sambar, peppery rasam, crunchy kosambari (a type of salad), pickle, curd and chilli. Sho Takei rounded off his scrumptious culinary session with a cup of rich filter coffee.





The foodie found the vegetarian platter “surprisingly good” for Rs 200. His side note read, “Asked locals what to order in the standing vegetarian curry in Bangalore. Honestly, I underestimated vegetarian food. With nearly 20k Google reviews, this has to be one of the top veg spots in India.”











The internet was quick to react warmly to the post.





“You asked for traditional and got the final boss of Karnataka,” noted a user.





“Bro, try Jolada rotti. Famous food in Karnataka,” recommended another.





“His suggestion is so accurate,” shared an individual.





“Literally everybody speaks English here. Feel comfortable asking them anything. They are gonna be more than willing to listen and help,” read a remark.





“You should try the Vidyarthi Bhavan dosa. It is very good,” suggested one person.





The Rameshwaram Cafe, founded by Raghavendra and Divya Rao, opened its doors in 2021. As per the official website, the founders decided to name the cafe ‘Rameshwaram' to pay homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, as it was his birthplace.



