Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are both self-proclaimed foodies. Despite being health-conscious individuals who follow a nutritious diet, the couple is not shy about giving in to occasional indulgences. Last year, the duo embarked on a European vacation to celebrate Saba's 40th birthday (November 1). On the “Barcelona chapter” of their holiday, the two made a pitstop at the popular Mediterranean joint Soma for Saba's birthday dinner, relishing a range of lip-smacking dishes. Now, Hrithik, in his latest Instagram entry, has offered fans a peek into their delightful culinary outing.





“In the next edition of ‘Ro & Sa recommend' (the Barcelona chapter), we found ourselves at a cozy lill Mediterranean joint, Soma for Sa's birthday dinner. The place was suggested by our local friends, and it did not disappoint,” read Hrithik's side note. The actor was also generous enough to share some must-try delicacies from the restaurant.





FYI: Soma, tucked away in Eixample, Barcelona's iconic grid-planned district, opened its doors in 2021. The dining establishment boasts cosy decor and a Parisian-style terrace.

As per the post, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad began their gastronomical sojourn by sipping on rich and frothy espresso martinis. “This is what we think you should order,” recommended the Fighter actor. Next, they enjoyed the classic combination of creamy burrata and smoky eggplant, which Hrithik claimed “were to die for”. This was followed by crispy-fried chicken croquettes and the Spanish staple, bread with tomato.





The exquisite spread also included meat on carrot puree and patatas bravas – another Spanish appetiser made with crispy, fried, or roasted white potatoes sliced into bite-sized chunks. These are typically topped with a spicy, tomato-infused “brava” sauce and served hot.





The highlight of the lavish menu was the desserts. “We might have gone back thrice for them,” confessed Hrithik, adding that he and Saba treated their taste buds to “a best in the world” flan, a custard pastry glazed with caramel sauce. The couple rounded off their epicurean escapade with chocolate ganache and tiramisu.





Hrithik Roshan's final words? “Keep eating, foodies.” Don't know about you, but we are certainly following the advice.