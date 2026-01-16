Craving something new on your plate? Delhi NCR's dining scene is buzzing with exciting openings that promise bold flavours, stylish spaces and unforgettable experiences. From chic cafes to gourmet kitchens, these spots are redefining what it means to eat out in the city. Whether you are planning a cosy winter brunch or a lively dinner with friends, there is something here for every mood and craving. Expect menus that surprise, interiors that impress and vibes that make you want to linger a little longer. Ready to explore the freshest culinary destinations this season? Here are the new restaurants you need to visit in Jan-Feb 2026.

Top New Restaurants In Delhi NCR You Need To Try Right Now:

1. Harajuku Tokyo

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Delhi NCR's popular Japanese "Fun Dine" spot, is expanding this January with two new outlets at Ambience Mall and M3M IFC. Known for its vibrant, immersive dining inspired by Tokyo's Harajuku district, the brand blends playful design with flavour-packed dishes. The Ambience Mall outlet offers a cosy Ueno-inspired vibe with a Beer, Sake & Wine Bar, a live sushi and dumpling counter, and a signature conveyor belt for an interactive experience. Meanwhile, M3M IFC draws from Kabukicho's nightlife energy, featuring a DJ Robot for added fun. Guests can enjoy cult favourites like Jiggly Pancakes, ramen, sushi rolls, and creative cocktails such as Call Me Kimchi. Each outlet reflects a unique mood of Japan, ensuring every visit feels fresh and exciting.

Photo Credit: Harajuku Tokyo





2. Butter Hands

Butter Hands, the latest concept from the creators of Melt House, has officially opened at Select Citywalk. The menu features inventive flavours like Salty Nutella Drip, Dark Choco PB Smash, Oreo Velvet Drip, and Vegan Coconut Frenzy, paired with hot chocolates, milkshakes and coffee. Founder Rohit Beniwal calls ButterHands a "love letter to indulgence," while Head Chef Manushka Kapoor highlights months of testing to perfect the dough and fillings. With its edgy design, AI-driven engagement and bold Gen-Z vibe, ButterHands promises a fresh, flavour-forward approach to modern desserts in India.

Photo Credit: Butter Hands