North India is famous for its diverse and delicious cuisine. From Lucknow's biryanis to Punjab's chicken and gravies, the region offers a wide range of delicious dishes. Recently, former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen delighted fans by sharing a picture on X, formerly Twitter, that showed him eating a popular North Indian comfort food. In the caption, he posed a question to his followers, asking them to identify the dish. “Name the food? A favourite Delhi delicacy!” he wrote, adding, "YUM YUM!" It was revealed that Mr Pietersen was enjoying Chole Bhature, a beloved dish that even Indian cricket team icon and Delhi native Virat Kohli has previously declared as his favourite comfort food.





People in the comments were delighted, guessing the dish while also recommending other foods he should try while still in Delhi.





A user wrote, “You had Chole Bhature, that's fattening KP. I hope you had a great time. If you get time, go to Chandani Chowk and try the famous parathas there.”

“Rama's Chole Bhature, favourite of Virat Kohli,” wrote another user, while one user said it was “King Kohli's favourite food.”

Someone else suggested, “Apart from Chhole Bhature, you must also try Parathe and Kachauri. Can give you company, if you want.”

“Chole Bhature! Now give him an Aadhar Card!” read a comment.

A user recommended he “follow it up with some lassi.”

The cricketer is currently in India as part of his role as a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL). During his time in the country, he has been actively engaging with his followers and sharing moments of his travels and experiences. Last week, Mr Pietersen attended an IPL match held between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals in Uttar Pradesh.