One of the most popular summer desserts, ice cream is an all-time favourite. It is no surprise that there are ice cream parlours and outlets popping up at every nook and corner during the hot summer months. From chocolate to butterscotch, strawberry to mango - there are so many ice cream flavours out there that we all love. However, one ice cream flavour from an ice cream parlour in Germany has left the internet stunned. Eiscafe Rino from Rottenburg, Germany has introduced a bizarre ice cream made with the flavour of crickets, the chirruping night insect.





Believe it or not, the ice cream is actually made with cricket flour as the main ingredient, along with heavy cream, vanilla extract and honey. Further, the bizarre ice cream is topped with dried crickets as a garnish. The strange cricket ice cream made with insects was the brainchild of Thomas Micolino, the owner of the store. He has previously created more such strange flavours including a cheese ice cream as well as a 24-karat gold ice cream.





The reason why he thought of creating a cricket-flavoured ice cream is that now a European Union (EU) regulation allows the use of crickets in food, whether in the frozen form or as a dried powder. The use of cricket and other insects has been generating immense interest in the recent past, thanks to it being an environmentally-sustainable food that is enriched with protein and other nutrients.





Micolino wrote on Instagram that he was working on the flavour all winter and he didn't put it up for fear of 'backlash'. He further revealed in a report that people have had varied responses to the cricket ice cream. "We're just getting here because we've literally been flooded with... a lot of criticism, a lot of compliments, a lot of surprises and a lot of curiosity about our new grilled flour ice cream," he wrote on Instagram. "It's a little message for food that could be the future. A message of solidarity, sustainability, nature, love," he added.





What did you think of the cricket ice cream? Would you try and eat it? Tell us in the comments.