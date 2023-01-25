A day dedicated to tourists, National Tourism Day is celebrated on January 25, every year. The main aim behind marking this day is to raise the importance of tourism and restate its contribution to the country's growth and economic development. This is for all those wanderers and tourists out there who love to explore the world. Talking about India, being one of the oldest civilisations in the world, has always been a place of attraction for travellers. The vibrant culture of this place and its rich heritage have always attracted a lot of tourists. Now, those who travel a lot, know that the country has a strong connection with food. If you travel to places, you get to try out local cuisines that help you understand the history and culture of the place better. Do you agree?

Here Are 5 Wonderful Places For Food Lovers In India And Abroad:

1) Kolkata

The capital of West Bengal, Kolkata is known for its delectable Bengali cuisine and mouth-watering street food. In fact, Kolkata made it to the list of best food destinations in the world. As per the food website Eater's list of the best 11 culinary destinations in the world, this is one Indian city every foodie must explore. Apart from being steeped in a rich cultural legacy, Kolkata is famous for food items like ghugni, puchka, jhalmuri, Kathi rolls among others. If you ever happen to visit this place, do try out mishit doi, kosha mangsho, alur torkari, lucchi, cholar dal, shukto, chomchom, sandesh and rasgullas, of course.





2) Delhi

We cannot skip the national capital while discussing the food scene in India! Right from flavourful kebabs found in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi and other drool-worthy non-vegetarian dishes, this is a one-stop destination for Mughlai cuisine. For the local people here, appetising chhole bhature or chhole kulche make for comfort food items. However, having said that, it's a paradise for chaat lovers! When in Delhi, you cannot miss out on aloo tikki chaat, aloo chaat, dahi papdi chaat, golgappa chaat and so much more. The special Daulat ki chaat, a creamy delight topped with dry fruits in Chandni Chowk is a must-try.





Chandni Chowk is one of the biggest street food hubs in Delhi. Photo: iStock

3) Mumbai

This is not just the city of dreams but also a perfect place to satiate your foodie side. Although you find all sorts of various cuisines here, there are some mouth-watering dishes specific to Mumbai that you cannot afford to skip. The city is most popular for street food items like vada pav, bhelpuri, pani puri, sav puri, and Bombay sandwich among others. Right from Bollywood celebrities to the local population, you would find everyone making the most of Mumbai's amazing street food.

4) Rome, Italy

Just think of Italy and food happens to be one of the first things that come to your mind. The food items from this place have gotten extremely popular all over the world. Today, we might be sitting anywhere in the world and obsessing over pizza, spaghetti, pasta and many other dishes likewise. For dessert lovers, there's finger-licking delicious frozen dessert in the name of gelato is also well-known. Now, whenever you plan a trip to Italy, make sure you have a good appetite so that you can relish it all.





5) Paris, France

Many French delicacies from this place have approval even from B-town celebrities. If you are up for some really exotic, gorgeous-looking delicacies like falafel pita, buckwheat crepes filled with ham, or even buttery flaky baked items, this is the place for you. Yes, Paris is the city of love, undeniably, but it's also a place where you find some really lip-smacking food items of all time.





So, where are you heading for a trip next? Do let us know in the comment section.