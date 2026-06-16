The NDTV Food Awards 2026 concluded on a high note, bringing together some of the biggest names from India's food and hospitality industry for an evening dedicated to celebrating culinary excellence. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the awards honoured the restaurants, chefs, hospitality leaders and food innovators who continue to shape India's evolving food landscape. The ceremony was hosted by Arun Singh, Rahesha and Maria Goretti, while winners across categories were selected by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi.





Among the evening's most anticipated honours was the Best Restaurateur of the Year award, a category that recognises industry leaders who have built exceptional dining brands while making a significant contribution to the growth of hospitality in India. This year, the accolade was awarded to Doma Wang, one of the country's most respected restaurateurs and a pioneering force in bringing Tibetan and Himalayan cuisine into the mainstream. The award was presented by jury members British restaurateur Asma Khan, archaeologist, historian and culinary anthropologist Kurush Dalal, and actress-poet Sandhya Mridul.





Accepting the honour, Doma Wang said, “I started from home. Never ever thought I will reach here. I have received awards as a chef because that's what I do - I cook! But today, it's a different category, so I'm thrilled!”

More About Doma Wang

For food lovers across Kolkata and beyond, Doma Wang is a name synonymous with authentic Tibetan cuisine. Best known as the founder of Blue Poppy Thakali, she has played a pivotal role in introducing diners to the flavours, traditions and culinary heritage of the Himalayan region. Over the years, her restaurants and pop-ups have earned a loyal following, helping transform dishes such as momos and thukpa from niche favourites into widely loved staples.





Born into a Tibetan family, Wang's love for food was deeply influenced by her father, who encouraged her to appreciate both the taste and presentation of a dish. Interestingly, a career in food was not part of her original plan. She previously worked as an interpreter for a Japanese Buddhist cultural organisation before circumstances led her to start a home-cooked food venture. What began as a small operation gradually evolved into Blue Poppy Thakali, which went on to become one of Kolkata's most celebrated culinary destinations.





Throughout her journey, Wang has remained committed to preserving the simplicity and authenticity of Tibetan cooking. She has often spoken about her belief that great food does not need elaborate ingredients or techniques; instead, it relies on flavour, skill and a deep understanding of tradition. Today, alongside expanding her culinary footprint through restaurant concepts and pop-ups across India, she continues to champion Himalayan food culture and inspire a new generation of chefs and restaurateurs.





The Best Restaurateur of the Year award is a fitting recognition of Doma Wang's remarkable contribution to India's culinary landscape and her enduring commitment to keeping her heritage alive through food.