One of the most prestigious honours of the evening at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 went to a chef who has spent years redefining Indian cuisine for the world. The award for Chef of the Year (International) was presented to Chef Himanshu Saini, a name that today stands at the forefront of global Indian gastronomy. The award was presented on stage by jury members Kurush Dalal, renowned food historian and culinary anthropologist, Asma Khan, restaurateur, author and founder of London's celebrated Darjeeling Express, along with Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

Chef Himanshu Saini's Big Win At NDTV Food Awards 2026

While Chef Himanshu could not attend the ceremony in person, the moment was made even more special as his parents took to the stage to accept the award on his behalf. Before the trophy was handed over, the audience watched a video message from Dubai, where the chef thanked the jury for the recognition and shared how honoured he felt to receive the award.





Chef Himanshu's journey is nothing short of remarkable. He began his career at Indian Accent in Delhi before going on to help launch iconic restaurants like Masala Library and Farzi Cafe. Today, he leads Tresind Studio in Dubai, the restaurant that has earned three Michelin stars and made him the only Indian-born chef to run a three-star Indian restaurant.

The Chef Taking Indian Cuisine To The World

Known for reimagining Indian flavours in exciting new ways, Chef Himanshu has become one of the most influential names in modern Indian gastronomy. Through his tasting menus, he tells stories of India's diverse culinary traditions while bringing a fresh and contemporary perspective to the table.





The most heartwarming part of the evening, however, came from his parents. Sharing memories of his childhood, they revealed that Himanshu was just 10 years old when he first started experimenting in the kitchen. Back then, he could only make Maggi, but his love for cooking was already clear. His mother also shared a sweet detail that drew smiles from the audience: whenever she visits him in Dubai, the first thing he asks her to make is onion paratha.





From a young boy learning his way around the kitchen to one of the world's most celebrated Indian chefs, Himanshu Saini's journey proves that great dreams often begin at home.